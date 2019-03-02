Monaco’s 1,770 sq m pavilion will be set over different levels, reflecting the mazelike streets of the Principality and will comprise two main exhibition areas. The first will be called The Garden of Opportunities, which will showcase the projects and pioneering work produced in Monaco. The second exhibition area plans to reveal the identity of the prosperous yet tiny nation, which has a population of just 37,308, through a 360-degree immersive experience that will allow visitors to discover the history, people and values of the Principality and its history.