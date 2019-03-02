Monte Carlo: At an the event last week in Monaco attended by Prince Albert II, the Principality revealed its theme Expo 2020 would be ‘Monaco 360°, a world of opportunities.’
The pavilion, which has a budget of €9 million (Dh37.6 million), will offer visitors interactive experiences and aims to showcase the various attributes of the famous French Riviera destination.
In an interview with Gulf News, Alexandre Bocquillon, Commissaire Adjoint de Section Monaco, said, “The true Monaco is not really well known to the people of Dubai, the emirates and the world, so it’s a big opportunity to come to Expo 2020 and show what Monaco is really about. It’s not only about the Formula 1 Grand Prix or the mega events that we have all year long, but it’s about the people living in Monaco, buildings, art culture and history. This is a great chance to show that.”
Monaco’s 1,770 sq m pavilion will be set over different levels, reflecting the mazelike streets of the Principality and will comprise two main exhibition areas.
Monaco’s 1,770 sq m pavilion will be set over different levels, reflecting the mazelike streets of the Principality and will comprise two main exhibition areas. The first will be called The Garden of Opportunities, which will showcase the projects and pioneering work produced in Monaco. The second exhibition area plans to reveal the identity of the prosperous yet tiny nation, which has a population of just 37,308, through a 360-degree immersive experience that will allow visitors to discover the history, people and values of the Principality and its history.
Monaco’s pavilion plans to reflect its commitment to sustainability — a key theme of Expo 2020. Solar panels will be used with the aim of bring electricity consumption at the pavilion close to zero and the team pledged that recycling, including recycled water, will be used wherever possible.
At the event, Bocquillon reiterated Monaco’s commitment to reducing the country’s carbon emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and its plans to become fully carbon neutral by 2050.
“Sustainability is the vision of our Prince, so this is the direction that the government is following.”
The Principality also revealed plans to host live performances from The Monte Carlo Ballet and how it would use the six-month Expo as an opportunity to provide employment experience for its young students.
Referring to the fact that Monaco would be participating in the first Expo to be held in the region, Bocquillon said, “We are really happy that a country from the Middle East is hosting the Expo because a new nation bringing the world together on their territory is very important.”