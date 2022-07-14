Dubai: It is getting easier for UAE residents and businesses to access their credit score – they just need to be on the UAE Pass. This is because Al Etihad Credit Bureau has integrated its systems with UAE Pass, which means those registered can purchase their credit scores through the former’s app.
“AECB credit reports and scores are extensively used in our day-to-day lives within entities that extend any form of credit or enable payment through instalments,” said Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, CEO of Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB). “It is therefore essential that individuals regularly review and maintain a healthy credit history. That process of registration to access your credit report has been simplified in a single electronic login for the millions registered and authenticated on UAE Pass.”
The single identity will allow authenticated UAE Pass users to register and purchase their credit report on the AECB Credit Report app without extra steps required to authenticate one’s identity.
UAE Pass is the national digital identity for citizens and residents, enabling them to access online services across various sectors, through seamless app log-ins.