Image Credit: Supplied

When it comes to trading, think of the product you’re buying as the start of a relationship: you’ll have your ups, you’ll see some downs, there will be good days, and there will be bad ones. Of importance then, to choose something at the start that matches your risk appetite. FX flows while trending against the US dollar as of late have done so in a somewhat retraceable fashion, offering traders opposite a chance to unwind on some occasions, whereas the crypto craze has meant volatility spikes in certain cryptocurrencies can test your positions with far greater ease, the moves amplified both when in favour and against.

Certain commodities have their key price levels that major producers note, precious metal traders watch risk appetite, the US dollar, and yields, and equities continue to get juiced on central bank liquidity, expectations of big government spending packages, and hopes of post-pandemic growth.

Getting to know your product better by understanding its price movements, the percentage gains or losses on a single day or week, and delving into market fundamentals all help shape better, well-rounded, and informed traders. - Monte Safieddine, Market Analyst at IG

And when it comes to trading, the ability to go long (buy) as well as going short (initiating a sell position and profiting should a move lower occur) means traders are able to capitalise on a market when it rises or falls, but also means if they are caught on the wrong side of it, risks get realised. It’s here that managing that risk is crucial, avoiding the mentality of putting everything into one trade, as well as avoiding our subconscious voice telling us to hold onto that trade no matter what. We have a tendency to close a profitable position quickly out of fear markets may retrace, but when it goes against us, continue to hold what is at times a trend move opposite. Small rewards and big losses can usually be the net result – not ideal – and attempting to flip that to contain losses and aim for bigger rewards is a good place to start.

Getting to know your product better by understanding its price movements, the percentage gains or losses on a single day or week, and delving into market fundamentals all help shape better, well-rounded, and informed traders. Our platform is tailored to make stop losses available if you wish so, and our product offering of over 17,000 markets gives you access to different asset classes and products be it for trading or hedging, tailored reports giving you a thorough sentiment, technical, and fundamental overview at the start of the day.

To learn more, www.ig.com/ae/forex