Dubai: RSA said it has appointed Martin Rueegg as the new chief executive of the Middle East and UAE.
Rueegg joins from AXA where he was General Insurance Managing Director for Hong Kong. He replaces Lloyd East who moves to RSA’s Canadian operation Johnson as Vice-President of Strategic Operations and Chief Operating Officer.
“Martin has all the skills necessary to ensure that our operations in the Middle East go from strength to strength. I’d also like to thank Lloyd for his contribution to the UK & I region, and wish him all the best in his new role at Johnson, where I am certain he will add great value to our Canadian colleagues,” Scott Egan, CEO, RSA UK, and International, said in a statement.