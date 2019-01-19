If a breakout does occur, how far might the DFMGI go? First, we can take a look at a potential target based on the measuring objective of the head and shoulders bottom pattern. For this, we measure the height of the pattern and then add the price distance to the breakout level. In this case, we would then arrive at a minimum price target of approximately 2,716.80. That price level would bring the index right up into the bottom area of a consolidation zone noted in prior weeks in this column. The consolidation pattern starts around 2,706.57 and goes up to the previous high 2,854.49. Also, around the pattern target is a downtrend line, which represents potential resistance. That line starts off the January 2018 swing high.