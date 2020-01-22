Aramco offered less than 2% and opted for a local listing

Davos: Saudi Aramco is still considering listing shares abroad, the kingdom’s Finance Minister Mohammad Al Jadaan said.

“It’s still on the cards, we made that very clear,” Al-Jadaan told Bloomberg TV in an interview in Davos. “We will consider it, but I don’t think it’s going to be anytime soon.”

Aramco raised $29.4 billion in the world’s biggest-ever initial public offering, selling shares at 32 riyals each and overtaking Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. as the most valuable listed company.