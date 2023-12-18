Vision for growth

At the heart of SCZONE lies a strategic vision conceived to foster economic growth in Egypt. Boasting integrated industrial clusters, global logistics, and a green energy hub, SCZONE beckons investors with unparalleled opportunities across multiple fields. SCZONE's commitment to world-class infrastructure, streamlined administrative procedures, and a cutting-edge one-stop shop elevates it as a prime destination for forward-thinking businesses.

Strategic location

Situated on the banks of the Suez Canal, SCZONE occupies a critical juncture where approximately 12 per cent of global trade traverses. In addition to the unique location, SCZONE is fully prepared for various projects, including world-class infrastructure, an international road network, and mega tunnels that facilitate the movement of goods, linking the industrial zones and ports. With its focus on localisation and support for global supply chains to job creation, and a pivotal role in the green economy transition, SCZONE stands tall as a proponent of economic sustainability. SCZONE is also an invaluable gateway to global markets, underlining its significance in the development of international trade and supply chains.

Situated on the banks of the Suez Canal, SCZONE occupies a critical juncture where approximately 12 per cent of global trade traverses Image Credit: Supplied

Economic sustainability

SCZONE's vision, encapsulated in the slogan "integrated route - one destination," is driven by fundamental pillars. From industry localisation and support for global supply chains to job creation and a pivotal role in the green economy transition, SCZONE stands tall as a proponent of economic sustainability. Emphasizing support for small and medium enterprises, innovation, and entrepreneurship, SCZONE offers a holistic approach to sustainable economic development.

Industrial zones and ports integration

Comprising four industrial zones and six seaports overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, SCZONE epitomises integration. The seamless interplay between industrial zones accommodating various industries, logistics zones facilitating supply chain linkages, and ports connecting to global markets positions SCZONE as a versatile and comprehensive investment destination. It also enjoys several free trade agreements that allow access to more than 2 billion global consumers.

Localisation of industries

SCZONE also has an ambitious plan to localise about 21 investment sectors, between industrial and services, until 2025. Formulated in collaboration with leading international consulting offices, this comprehensive plan is meticulously tailored to align with the specific demands of local and regional markets. Among the most prominent of these sectors are: green hydrogen, solar panels, and industry. Cars, electric batteries, tires, the agricultural business sector, textiles, pharmaceutical and active ingredient industries, chemicals, data centers, logistics, and ship catering services.

Comprising four industrial zones and six seaports overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, SCZONE epitomises integration Image Credit:

Competitive incentives

SCZONE's allure extends beyond its geographical and infrastructural advantages. SCZONE presents a compelling case with competitive investment incentives, including tax exemptions and customs duty reductions. In a testament to its success, SCZONE attracted investments totalling $4.6 billion in 90 industrial projects and 7 projects in its affiliated ports within just 16 months.

Green economy