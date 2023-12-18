In a region pulsating with economic vibrancy, the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) distinguishes itself as an investment destination to watch. Its strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, enticing incentives, and unwavering commitment to sustainability make SCZONE an unparalleled choice for those seeking investment opportunities in the Middle East and North Africa. Established in 2015 as the cornerstone of economic development in Egypt, this sprawling economic hub spans 455 square kilometres along the Suez Canal axis, housing pivotal ports, and diverse industrial zones, and laying the groundwork for a green energy revolution.
Here's why SCZONE deserves a prominent place on your investment radar:
Vision for growth
At the heart of SCZONE lies a strategic vision conceived to foster economic growth in Egypt. Boasting integrated industrial clusters, global logistics, and a green energy hub, SCZONE beckons investors with unparalleled opportunities across multiple fields. SCZONE's commitment to world-class infrastructure, streamlined administrative procedures, and a cutting-edge one-stop shop elevates it as a prime destination for forward-thinking businesses.
Strategic location
Situated on the banks of the Suez Canal, SCZONE occupies a critical juncture where approximately 12 per cent of global trade traverses. In addition to the unique location, SCZONE is fully prepared for various projects, including world-class infrastructure, an international road network, and mega tunnels that facilitate the movement of goods, linking the industrial zones and ports. With its focus on localisation and support for global supply chains to job creation, and a pivotal role in the green economy transition, SCZONE stands tall as a proponent of economic sustainability. SCZONE is also an invaluable gateway to global markets, underlining its significance in the development of international trade and supply chains.
Economic sustainability
SCZONE's vision, encapsulated in the slogan "integrated route - one destination," is driven by fundamental pillars. From industry localisation and support for global supply chains to job creation and a pivotal role in the green economy transition, SCZONE stands tall as a proponent of economic sustainability. Emphasizing support for small and medium enterprises, innovation, and entrepreneurship, SCZONE offers a holistic approach to sustainable economic development.
Industrial zones and ports integration
Comprising four industrial zones and six seaports overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, SCZONE epitomises integration. The seamless interplay between industrial zones accommodating various industries, logistics zones facilitating supply chain linkages, and ports connecting to global markets positions SCZONE as a versatile and comprehensive investment destination. It also enjoys several free trade agreements that allow access to more than 2 billion global consumers.
Localisation of industries
SCZONE also has an ambitious plan to localise about 21 investment sectors, between industrial and services, until 2025. Formulated in collaboration with leading international consulting offices, this comprehensive plan is meticulously tailored to align with the specific demands of local and regional markets. Among the most prominent of these sectors are: green hydrogen, solar panels, and industry. Cars, electric batteries, tires, the agricultural business sector, textiles, pharmaceutical and active ingredient industries, chemicals, data centers, logistics, and ship catering services.
Competitive incentives
SCZONE's allure extends beyond its geographical and infrastructural advantages. SCZONE presents a compelling case with competitive investment incentives, including tax exemptions and customs duty reductions. In a testament to its success, SCZONE attracted investments totalling $4.6 billion in 90 industrial projects and 7 projects in its affiliated ports within just 16 months.
Green economy
SCZONE's commitment to the green economy is a crowning achievement. From providing ship bunkering services with green fuel to pioneering green ammonia shipments, it is at the forefront of sustainable practices. SCZONE has successfully inked 19 active memorandums of understanding, with 11 transformed into framework agreements. The total anticipated investments stemming from these agreements exceed an impressive $85 billion, with an expected production volume of 17 million tonnes annually. Furthermore, SCZONE has achieved notable success by exporting the inaugural green ammonia shipment to India from the Egypt Green Hydrogen facility situated in SCZONE's Sokhna Industrial Zone. SCZONE’s East Port Said port successfully executed the first green bunkering operation in the Middle East and Africa for the world's inaugural ship operating on green fuels in August 2023.