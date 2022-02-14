In a world where uncertainty has become the new normal, high net worth individuals are increasingly seeking security and opportunity in Portugal - one of the most competitive destinations for investment migration in the European Union.

Amid the pandemic, more and more non-European investors are looking to secure the future for themselves and their families in the EU by taking advantage of Portugal’s highly coveted Golden Visa programme . The programme allows investors and their family members to freely travel, work, live and study in all Schengen countries, giving them access to European Citizenship in as little as 5 years without the need to relocate.

The Portuguese passport consistently ranks among the most powerful and travel-friendly, granting visa-free access to more than 170 countries. Additionally, approved investors can immediately access Portugal’s public hospitals at no charge, as well as entry into European universities and job markets.

As one of the developed nations in the world, Portugal boasts excellent higher education institutions and one of the best public health systems in the world. Add to that its scenic coastline and idyllic Mediterranean climate and it’s easy to see why the Portuguese Golden Visa is consistently awarded the best investment migration programme.

There are several investment options, but the most common route to obtain the right to live, work, and study in Portugal is through purchasing real estate. However, this year, the Portuguese government has introduced several new measures to redirect investments to the country’s interior regions.

Will foreign investors still be able to buy residential properties? What are the big changes in commercial property investments? What are the various attractive foreign investment options available for the Portuguese Golden Visa?

