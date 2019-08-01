Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

London: Gold fell for a second day, while sustaining its hold above $1,400 an ounce, after the Federal Reserve signalled it probably won’t embark on a lengthy easing cycle following the first rate cut since the financial crisis.

The drop came as investors reacted to the bank paring the target range for the benchmark rate by a quarter point, a move that was widely expected. Still, markets were whipsawed on remarks from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who struggled to define the path ahead. Two Fed rate-setters dissented.

“The Fed poured cold water on the market and we are seeing a reversal in most asset classes, gold included,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “Overall, it appears that the Fed is not entirely sure of its future policies in the near-term,” he said, adding: “An unclear Fed means confused markets, and I expect volatility to be high in the near term.”

Gold’s facing a setback after rallying in recent months to a six-year high as central banks globally signalled that looser monetary policy is needed to boost growth. Powell said the quarter-point reduction amounted to a “midterm policy adjustment,” fuelling speculation the central bank is not necessarily at the start of an easing cycle, but he also said the Fed hasn’t ruled out further cuts. A gauge of the dollar rose to the highest level in two months.

“Gold had become somewhat overbought in the short term and was due a correction,” said Mark O’Byrne, research director at GoldCore, adding that he sees gold falling as low as $1,350. Still, “given the uncertain political and economic backdrop and growing demand globally, we expect this sell-off to be short and relatively shallow.”

Spot gold declined as much as 0.8 per cent to $1,402.94 an ounce and was at $1,407.64 at 11:54am in London. In July, the precious metal hit $1,453.09, the highest intraday price since May 2013, and it’s still up almost 10 per cent this year. Silver lost 1.6 per cent to $16.0044 an ounce, while platinum and palladium also dropped.