Video Credit: Supplied

Ecoway Global and the Government of Gabon has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to cooperate and collaborate to promote, supply and subsequently set up a manufacturing facility of cassava starch-based products, which will replace single-use plastic products. The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Gabon Day celebration on December 6 in the Gabon Pavilion at Expo 2020.

On the occasion, the Minister for Forest and Environment Prof. Lee White said that his ministry is in an advanced stage to introduce a legislation to ban single-use plastic bags in Gabon as the country is set to become a green superpower in Africa.

From left to right: Farooq Ali, Chairman, Ecoway; Ghislain Mboma, CEO, Gabon Investment Promotion and Mohit Agrawal, Deputy CEO, GSEZ Image Credit: Supplied

“It is interesting to see how industrial cassava can be turned into the equivalent of plastic bags, which have similar strength and durability, and they are more sustainable, ecofriendly and thus present a viable alternative after plastics are banned,” he said.

Signing on behalf of Ecoway, the Chairman Farooq Ali said that Ecoway has set up a world-class manufacturing facility in Hamriyah Free Zone, Sharjah for production of cassava starch-based products. Ali revealed that Gabon is among the progressive nations in West Africa that has been taking significant measures to promote environment friendly alternatives through strategic policymaking. With this common vision to protect the environment, the Gabonese government and Ecoway will together formidably associate to successfully introduce Ecoway products and eventually set up a manufacturing facility in Gabon.

Image Credit: Supplied

Gabon Special Economic Zone (GSEZ), also a signatory to the MoU, and the biggest hub of economic activities in Gabon, has undertaken the task to provide infrastructure and logistical support to the venture.

“We are looking at Ecoway, because Gabon is a large producer of Cassava, the primary raw material and thus such a manufacturing facility will eventually have a positive cascading effect to the economy and the environment,” said Mohit Agrawal, Deputy CEO, GSEZ.

Image Credit: Supplied

Talking to the media at the event, Manoj Kumar, CEO, Ecoway, said: “UAE market has shown significant interest with Expo 2020 being one of our privileged customer. Internationally, we have received interest from UK, Maldives, Seychelles and Egypt. With this MoU we are witnessing a global transformation from Plastics to Plant-Based sustainable alternatives, which encourages us to continue on our mission.”

Marketed under the brand MyEarth, the primary product from Ecoway Global is a cassava starch-based alternative to single use plastics. It is produced in standard sizes of carry bags, bin-liners, laundry bags, etc. They are visually similar to existing plastic products, and owing to their plant based origins, the products are water soluble, non-toxic, ecofriendly and sustainable.