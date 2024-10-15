From factory floor to auto show, the Eurasian Tour with AITO convoy—comprising AITO 9, AITO 7, and AITO 5 vehicles—crossed the Eurasian continent covering about 15,000 kilometres spanning 38 days, passing through 12 countries before arriving in Paris to attend the 90th Paris Motor Show.

On October 14th, under the theme Intelligence Redefining Luxury, AITO showcased its industry-leading product line-up and technological advancements to a global audience. One very special AITO 9—a key member of the Eurasian Tour with AITO convoy—was on display. Having completed the long expedition from Chongqing to Paris, the vehicle’s journey substantiated the exceptional performance of AITO's models across complex road conditions and extreme environments.

Particularly in regions with limited charging infrastructure, maintaining a reliable power supply was undoubtedly one of the biggest challenges for new energy vehicles during the extensive Eurasian Tour with AITO. However, AITO’s Range-extender technology overcame charging limitations while providing the driving experience of a pure electric vehicle. It effectively addressed range anxiety and enabled ultra-long driving range. The comprehensive security features, including robust body structure, five-layer battery insulation, and 20 active safety functions, greatly improved on-road safety throughout the expedition.

AITO intelligent driving assistance technology proved essential in reducing driver burden and fatigue over long-distance travel, managing 8,800km of the total journey of 15,000 km. Moreover, AITO's intelligent parking system showcased its versatile performance, offering multiple parking modes, capable of effortlessly navigating through narrow parking spaces. With remote parking assistance, drivers could select a parking spot and let the vehicle complete the process automatically, a feature consistently capturing the attention of local residents along the tour.

As the all-scenario intelligent flagship SUV, the AITO 9 showcased its remarkable performance in tough environments during the expedition. It faced the most demanding circumstances—extreme road conditions, intense temperatures, and difficult terrains from high-altitude mountains to arid deserts.

Supported by advanced technology and comprehensive security features, AITO 9’s capabilities were rigorously tested across multiple dimensions. Recognized by consumers and the market, AITO 9 achieved over 140,000 cumulative orders and 100,000 unit deliveries within nine months of its launch, ranking third in sales, among models above 60,000 euros in the Chinese luxury market.

Positioned as the range extended large-size comfort SUV, the AITO 7 easily adapts to any family travel scenario. Highly praised during the Eurasian Tour with AITO for its unification of space and comfort, it features zero-gravity seats, complimented by front and rear seat massage functions that alleviate on-road fatigue.

Built with submarine-grade hot-stamped steel, the vehicle comes standard with eight safety airbags, and an aviation-grade 5-layer thermal insulated battery to ensure safety under all conditions.

The AITO 5 is a stylish urban performance mid-size sports SUV, featuring a sporty design with a clean, powerful silhouette. Built on a full aluminium alloy chassis with front double-wishbone and rear multi-link independent suspension, it delivers exceptional handling while ensuring a lightweight structure.

Accelerating from 0-100 km/h within 5 seconds, the AITO 5 offers impressive performance; throughout the journey across Eastern Europe, the team experienced exhilarating moments behind the wheel. In terms of intelligent features, the vehicle is equipped with a driver assistance system, featuring automatic parking, remote parking assistance, and tracked reverse functionalities, bringing drivers both enhanced convenience and safety.

The incredible performance across the AITO product line stems from the versatile and ever-evolving AITO MF Platform, which offers four core characteristics: Intelligent Safety, Diverse Powertrain, Adaptable Cabin Space, and Leading Intelligence. The platform supports multiple power options, including Super Range-extended Electric, Battery Electric, and Ultra Hybrid. It is the only platform in the industry compatible with all three new energy power systems, delivering a driving experience that is enjoyable, convenient, and secure for consumers.

Backed by the AITO MF Platform, the Super Range-extender technology achieves a thermal efficiency of 45 per cent and a fuel-to-electric conversion rate of 3.65 kWh/L. This technology adapts to all driving scenarios, providing electric power for city-driving and effortless refueling for inter-city trips. Offering same performance with half the fuel consumption, it delivers power comparable to a traditional 3.0T internal combustion engine. The driving experience resembles a pure electric vehicle, featuring a quiet cabin, smooth acceleration, and ultra-responsive handling. Additionally, it can serve as an external power source during outdoor camping. The technology also tailors power generation based on user driving habits, optimizing NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) and fuel efficiency for a refined, cost-effective journey.

The outstanding quality of AITO vehicles is powered by advanced intelligent manufacturing. AITO has developed a core proprietary digital platform, leveraging technology to interconnect production equipment with data. With over 3,000 robots and 100 per cent automation in key processes, the Super Factory achieves industry-leading production efficiency, supporting flexible, transparent, automated, interconnected, and intelligent manufacturing. As the first to adopt a 10,000-ton-level die-casting unit, AITO ensures efficient, lightweight, and safe production, enhancing product quality and productivity.

