Dubai. Ducab, otherwise known as Dubai Cables, has announced that its group sales rose to Dh4.8 billion, an increase of approximately seven per cent year-on-year.

Its wires, cables and metals businesses all saw positive year-on-year sales growth in 2018.

The newly established Ducab Aluminium Company (DAC) performed well during its first full year of operations, with total sales rising to over Dh300 million for the year.

The group also made significant headway in international markets.

Oman and Bahrain proved to be strong growth markets within the Gulf last year, while further afield the company said it secured significant sales contracts in Egypt, Jordan, Algeria, Australia, Hong Kong, USA and the UK.

Ducab now operates six manufacturing facilities across four sites in the UAE, employing a workforce of over 1,600.