Dubai: Dewa plans to build 68 new 132/11 kilovolt (kV) substations over the next three years, at a projected value of Dh8 billion. This supports the directives of the wise leadership, and shows Dewa’s commitment to expand its infrastructure to meet growing demand for power in Dubai.

“This will contribute to achieving Dubai’s ambitious urban objectives. We provide services at the highest levels of efficiency, availability and reliability to over 900,000 customers, with a customer happiness rating of 95 per cent in 2018,” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa.

Up until the end of last year, Dewa established a total of 258 main substations of 132/11kV in 2018, 18 of which were commissioned in 2018 at a total cost of Dh2.05 billion.