Set to unfold throughout 2024 and 2025, the collaboration will see CFI sponsor a series of diverse events spanning sports, culture and music, solidifying the group’s status as a brand leader in its home country and elevating its presence in the UAE.

Awarded the prestigious designation of Strategic Partner, CFI is dedicated to supporting the sustainable development of Abu Dhabi’s events and entertainment sector. The group will play a big role in welcoming the world to the UAE capital.

Through this sponsorship, CFI will support key events such as the NBA Abu Dhabi Games and the USA Basketball Showcase, which bring top-tier NBA and international basketball to the region. Additionally, CFI will play a major role in entertainment events at Liwa Village and Saadiyat Nights, further enhancing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub for entertainment.

Furthermore, CFI will support thrilling mixed martial arts action through events like UFC Fight Night and Abu Dhabi Showdown Week - UFC 308, reinforcing its commitment to a diverse range of sporting activities.

With its latest initiative, CFI strengthens ties with its home country by actively supporting the UAE's vibrant entertainment, cultural and sporting landscape, underscoring the group’s commitment to strengthening the nation's global positioning. This significant collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi was celebrated in a signing ceremony attended by distinguished guests, marking another milestone in CFI's ongoing efforts to foster substantial partnerships and promote innovation.

“A cornerstone of our success has been the power of partnerships,” says H.E. Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi. “As we embark on our latest collaboration with CFI, a strategic partner that has championed sports and events, we look forward to further driving Abu Dhabi’s growth as a premier global destination. Together with our partners, we are committed to expanding our extraordinary lineup of cultural events, sports and entertainment, providing our visitors with an array of exciting and inspiring experiences to suit every taste.”

Image Credit: Supplied

Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI, adds, "We are proud to partner with DCT Abu Dhabi to support efforts to elevate the emirate’s events calendar and tourism landscape. As a UAE-headquartered group, our support for these transformative events underscores our commitment to the entertainment, cultural and sporting vibrancy of the country and enables CFI to actively contribute to bringing unique experiences to all those who visit the destination. For us, this partnership showcases our pride in Abu Dhabi’s cultural narrative.”