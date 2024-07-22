Consultation sessions

Choosing CAPEX.com as your trading partner offers numerous advantages, particularly through the comprehensive consultation service designed to support and guide investors at all levels. These free one-on-one sessions provide personalised support and expert insights tailored to each trader's unique needs and goals. Whether you are a novice or an experienced trader, CAPEX.com’s consultations aim to enhance your trading knowledge and confidence.

Booking a consultation session

Securing a consultation is a seamless process. Interested investors can register through this website, choose a suitable time slot, and receive a confirmation email with all necessary details. Consultations are conducted through a call, or face-to-face meetings which typically last between 30 minutes and one hour.

Who conducts the consultations?

Consultations are led by experienced trading professionals and market analysts who bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise. These experts are well versed in various trading instruments, market trends, and investment strategies, ensuring clients receive high-quality, personalised guidance.

Personalised approach and tailored guidance

One standout feature of CAPEX.com's consultation service is the personalised approach. Experts take the time to understand each client's trading objectives, experience level, and specific interests. This allows them to provide customised guidance and insights. Clients can expect educational support, goal setting, and practical solutions to specific challenges or questions.

Understanding traders’ needs

Through the consultation sessions, experts identified several recurring questions and concerns from investors and traders. These enquiries provide valuable insights into the areas where traders seek guidance and support.

How do I start investing? What platforms, initial steps, and strategies should I be aware of?

Investors often seek advice on choosing the right platform, understanding the initial steps for account setup and funding, as well as learning basic strategies such as fundamental and technical analysis – experts help with every one of these steps.

How do I understand risk management and portfolio diversification?

Investors frequently ask about risk management techniques, such as using stop-loss orders and position sizing, and strategies for building a diversified portfolio – experts will explain.

How do I gather insights into market trends and economic indicators?

CAPEX.com experts will help you gain knowledge on how to easily identify current market trends and interpret key economic indicators like GDP, inflation rates, and employment figures.

Can CAPEX.com experts answer all my questions about trading stocks, forex, commodities, and indices?

Clients often have detailed questions about trading specific asset classes, seeking deeper insights and strategies for stocks, forex, commodities, indices, bonds, and cryptocurrencies. Experts will spend as much time as needed to make sure these are all answered for you.

Benefits of the consultation session

The primary benefits of the one-on-one consultation include personalised investment strategies tailored to individual goals and risk tolerance, clarification of complex financial concepts, real-time advice and actionable insights, increased confidence, and continuous guidance for both novice and experienced investors.

CAPEX.com’s merger with NAGA

CAPEX.com has recently announced its merger with NAGA, a leading German fintech company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology.

The joint entities will operate eight licences globally, with more than 1.5 million users from more than 100 countries expecting to reach five million users by 2025, including the fast-growing MENA region where NAGA will be able to roll out its innovative social trading at scale.

CAPEX.com's free one-on-one consultation sessions offer invaluable support to traders and investors by providing personalised strategies, clarifying complex financial concepts, and boosting confidence through continuous guidance. The strategic merger with NAGA enhances the service quality and innovation, offering a more interactive trading environment.

Take advantage of theseconsultation sessions and stay tuned for the launch of the super mobile app. CAPEX.com is committed to supporting and empowering investors at every stage of their financial journeys.