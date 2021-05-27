The company has achieved and maintained an incredible list of satisfied clients

Established back in 2012, CAPEX Auditing is an auditing company that has grown over the last nine years to become a leading and independent firm in the audit and advisory space for companies in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and northern Emirates in the United Arab Emirates.

With years of experience in the industry, CAPEX Auditing has achieved and maintained an incredible list of satisfied clients across all industries.

Under the verticals of audit, consulting, and account management services, CAPEX has slowly but surely built up a reputation for being one of the most outstanding audit consultancy firms in the UAE. CAPEX Auditing has been awarded by MEA Business Awards 2020 as the Best Independent Auditing Consultancy Firm in UAE.

Financial burdens can often be one of the most primary and common roadblocks for a business that is seeking to take its service to the next level.

At CAPEX, the audit firm takes these roadblocks and transforms them into opportunities.

Rather than let the complexities of a client's financials burden them any longer, CAPEX offers audits that aim to help a brand reach its objectives, identify potential risk factors, and enhance the operations of the business in question.

All of the audits conducted by the firm are done so in-house, meaning there is no outsourcing to a company that does not understand the client the way that CAPEX does.

The statutory audits conducted by CAPEX Auditing all involve the examination of an entity’s financial statements and accompanying disclosures, completed by a registered auditor.

Across the board, the services at CAPEX Auditing include various specializations in internal and statutory audits, VAT consulting, accounts management and business consulting.

Business consulting, though very different to auditing work, is another area of specialization that CAPEX offers, and it includes feasibility studies, mergers and acquisitions advisory, business plans, and business valuation services.

Finally, there is also the work of accounts management.

Whether a client requires daily or monthly accounts management, the work of CAPEX can be vital in helping manage accounts, as well as can take care of accounts backlogs, and payroll management.

As per the rule of the land if a company hires any staff or accountant, then the company has to take care of the visa, insurance, Emirates ID, annual air ticket to home country, 1 month of paid leave in a year and other necessary expenses related to hiring.

The risk of hiring a wrong staff and all the above-mentioned cost can the saved if a company hires CAPEX to manage their accounts.

Signing a non-disclosure agreement, getting monthly updated reports, getting professional service are part of the package.

Every single business that CAPEX works with receives the financial expertise that they need in order to advance their wealth and reach greater heights of success within their chosen field.

Furthermore, CAPEX boasts a competitively priced fee structure that enables more companies, including entrepreneurs and SMEs to receive a highly professional financial service that was once reserved for large corporate.

All the staff at CAPEX are qualified. Based on nationality they are either CA, CPA or ACCA. Staff at CAPEX speak 8 international languages so clients feel at easy dealing with CAPEX.

At a time when a business needs flexibility, affordability, and highly professional auditing, financial accounting, and business consulting services, there are few choices than CAPEX.

This is a business name that clients can place their complete trust in, and the firm's aim has always been to provide every client with the value that they need and deserve in every financial practice.

The firm as a whole is committed to addressing the most pressing and immediate financial matters and risks that are in danger of robbing a business of their hard-earned success.

CAPEX's team in the United Arab Emirates is wholly committed to maintaining confidentiality and assuring compliant services. This firm can help every client run their business more effectively, and make the best possible financial decisions for every future success.

For more information, call Anant Debesh on 050 2579302 or 04 5850641