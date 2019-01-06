Reliable buses manufactured in RAK
Did you know that a majority of UAE’s public transport buses are made in Ras Al Khaimah? Ashok Leyland, the world’s fourth-largest maker of buses makes and supplies buses for public transport within the UAE. Setting up its base in Ras Al Khaimah in 2006, the global brand manufactures around 3,000 buses yearly.
Delightful tea blends from RAK to the world
Did you know that one of the world’s top five tea brands blends its products in Ras Al Khaimah? From its manufacturing plant in the emirate, Ahmad Tea produces a whopping 14 million kg of delightful tea blends every year, which are exported to 80 countries around the world.
Ceramics from RAK beautify iconic UAE landmarks
The Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab and Ferrari World are iconic architectural benchmarks in the UAE. But did you know that they all feature ceramic tiles manufactured in Ras Al Khaimah? Yes, by RAK Ceramics, one of the largest ceramics brands in the world. The UAE brand distributes 116 million square metres of tiles, 5 million pieces of sanitaryware and 1 million pieces of faucets globally every year.
Personal care products distributed from RAK
Did you know that Ras Al Khaimah is a manufacturing hub for personal care products? Dabur Naturelle, part of the Dabur Group, one of India’s largest manufacturers of personal care products, has been operating from Ras Al Khaimah and supplying to the MENA region since 2007. Its wide range of products include everything from toothpastes to hair-care and skin-care products.
Authentic Italian cheese perfected in RAK
That’s right. Authentic creamy mozzarella are produced in RAK, by Italfood, one of the most popular brands of cheese in Italy. The company has been supplying to households, restaurants and hotels in the UAE and GCC from their RAK factory since 2010. The secret to its light, creamy cheese? Italfood only uses high-quality ingredients and the very best milk from UAE farms to make its products.
Common factors
The brands you just read about are among the world’s best. But do you know what they all have in common? Apart from being in RAK, they all have chosen Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) as their operational base. It is RAK’s very own world-class industrial hub that caters to over 50 industries, including automotive, glass and ceramics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cement, packing and packaging, robotics and many more.
RAKEZ’s cost-effective industrial solutions have attracted over 770 global manufacturers from various industries, which are all right now operating from state-of-the-art facilities and enjoying premier services in a one-stop shop. That’s definitely every manufacturer’s dream!
If you wish to expand your industrial operations to RAKEZ call +971 7 204 1111 or toll free (UAE) on 800 RAKEZ (72539) or visit www.rakez.com.