Dubai: GCC’s banking sector continued to report lower profits in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year according to reported financial data to 61 listed banks.

Data analysed by KAMCO, a Kuwait based investment company, showed profitability of banks across GCC continued to decline in the third quarter of this year.

Margin squeeze

The contraction of profits were largely driven by low net interest rate margins a measure of the difference between the interest income generated by banks or other financial institutions and the amount of interest paid out to their lenders.

Net profit for the sector bottomed in the second quarter of 2020 and witnessed a strong revival in the third quarter growing by 56.5 per cent ($7.5 billion) quarter on quarter, but continues to remain well below pre-COVID levels.

“The growth [in profit in the third quarter] was mainly led by a fall in provisions during the quarter as well as savings on cost of funds. An increase in non-interest income also contributed to the growth in quarterly profits,” said Junaid Ansari, Vice President at KAMCO.

Decline in provisions

Aggregate data showed loan loss provisions declined during the third quarter of 2020 from the record high levels of second quarter of 2020 at $5 billion to reach $4.4 billion. Despite the decline, the overall level of provisions booked during the third quarter was higher as compared to historical levels and the second highest for the last 17 quarters. The sector has taken total provisions of $13.7 billion during the first nine months of 2020, compared to $8.3 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Saudi Arabian banks booked the biggest quarter on quarter decline in provisions during the third quarter with a fall of $226.4 million or 21.3 per cent.

Improving revenues

Banks in all the GCC countries (excluding Bahrain) reported a quarter on quarter increase in revenues during the third quarter 2020 except for UAE-based banks that reported a decline of 1.1 per cent. Kuwaiti banks reported the biggest increase in quarterly revenues with a growth of 11.6 per cent followed by Saudi Arabian and Qatari banks with revenue growth of 6.4 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively.

“The increase in aggregate revenues for the GCC banking sector came mainly on the back of higher non-interest income during the third quarter, whereas growth in interest income was marginal during the quarter,” said Ansari.

Resilient asset growth

In terms of balance sheet, GCC banks continued to show resilient asset growth during the third quarter of 2020 with a sequential growth of 2.2 per cent to reach a new record high of $2.53 trillion as compared to $2.47 trillion at the end of the second quarter of 2020. In terms of year on year growth, total assets increased by 9.9 per cent during third quarter 2020. Listed banks in UAE reported the biggest quarter on quarter increase in assets during the third quarter 2020 with a growth of 3.2 per cent followed by banks in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait at 2 per cent and 1.9 per cent, respectively.

In terms of year on year asset growth, Islamic banks once again showed higher growth of 13.8 per cent as compared to 8.7 per cent growth for conventional banks.

Sluggish loan growth

Slow loan growth across the GCC countries with a 1.7 per cent quarter on quarter combined with a positive deposit growth saw the loan to deposit ratio shrinking below 80 per cent in the third quarter.