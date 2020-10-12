The third-generation of the eDirham is all set to go live. Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Abu Dhabi: The Federal TAX Authority has completed all preparations for the latest update to the eDirham system launched by the Ministry of Finance. This is to help with fee collection for the government and provide further options to make the payments.

The earlier version of the eDirham will not be available to use for the Authority’s transactions as from the beginning of November. For a smooth transition, the FTA has enabled the payment feature to be available through the old version of the eDirham cards - in addition to the new ones - until October 31 for excise tax registrants. They will now be able to do their payments to the Authority from the beginning of this current week through the new version.

The new generation of eDirham includes three cards with different benefits: The 'Hala Card' suitable for new customers who want to make one-time payments. No registration or documents are required, and the card can be topped-up with a balance of up to Dh3,500.

Three versions

The 'Gold Card' is a prepaid card with multiple recharge options, suitable for regular payments and multiple transactions. This card requires registration to provide an additional level of security.

The ‘Premium Card’ is a customisable prepaid card that requires registration. It is suitable for individual and corporate customers with high balances without a maximum recharge limit.