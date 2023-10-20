In today's fast-paced world, the demand for quick and hassle-free digital banking is soaring. Nobody wants to endure long queues or visit branches when banking can be done seamlessly from the comfort of home.

“Mobile banking is quick and hassle-free; it doesn’t require visiting a branch or waiting in queues,” says Indian expat Akheel Hassan. “I’m always on the lookout for the fastest way to get my work done from the comfort of my home. So, I ask around to find out which banks facilitate easy banking.”

To choose the best digital banking experience, you can also turn to app stores to check ratings.

When it comes to mobile banking, convenience, speed, and security are key. - Khaled Al Hammadi, General Manager of the Personal Banking Group at Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD)

Banking confidence in your pocket

With CBD's Mobile Banking App, you have the UAE's top-rated banking app right in your pocket. It boasts an impressive rating of 4.8/5 on the App Store, ranking as the number one choice in the UAE banking industry. This exceptional rating reflects the trust and satisfaction of thousands of customers.

Image Credit: Supplied

Your banking universe in minutes

The CBD App empowers you to manage your finances without visiting a branch. From opening accounts to executing transactions, it's all at your fingertips with just a few taps and your Emirates ID.

"The CBD App is very user-friendly with so many options,” says Geethalakshmi Ramachandran, an Indian expat who has been using the app for two years. “It’s also extremely quick. Its security protocol is robust, and latency is near zero. It offers several options online, which otherwise is usually done at branch levels; it saves a lot of travel time and is very efficient."

Experience banking, redefined

Quick. Easy. Convenient. Secure. Effortless. These words embody the CBD App's essence. Whether you seek a user-friendly interface, savings, cashback, or premium card benefits, CBD's Mobile Banking App delivers it all. With the CBD App you can:

• Open a bank account in minutes: CBD ensures quick and hassle-free account opening, allowing you to access your finances instantly.

• Invest on the go: Open Silver or Gold accounts and even foreign currency accounts (euro, US dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Australian dollar, and more). For global equities, download the CBD Investr App and invest in over 8,000 stocks and ETFs.

• Sign up for credit cards for every lifestyle: Sign up for CBD credit cards with ease, including the CBD Super Saver Card for up to 10 per cent cashback on groceries, education, fuel, and bill payments.

• Apply for instant loans: Whether it's buying a car, renovating your home, or planning a dream vacation, access the funds you need with CBD Quick Loans.

• Enjoy extensive app services: Over a hundred services are just a tap away, from international money transfers to bill payments and real-time transaction tracking.

• Unlock exclusive offers: Unlock over 1,000 exclusive dining, entertainment, lifestyle, and more offers through the CBD App.