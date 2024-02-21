Many people dream of living forever — and many of us are living much longer than ever before. As science and technology develop rapidly, the trend towards extended longevity — or living longer — is bringing up fascinating questions about the social, economic and health consequences of this phenomenon. The Swiss wealth management group Julius Baer will present its latest art commission as part of its NEXT initiative at Art Dubai 2024, exploring megatrends across science, technology and the arts including extended longevity and artificial intelligence (AI).

The immersive, digital installation by multidisciplinary artist Krista Kim entitled Heart Space will visualise each visitor’s unique heart rhythm in real time and display it across a dynamic LED canvas. The work is intended to put forward the concept of oneness, with fair participants coming together to create an interwoven social fabric: a community. Here, Dr Damien Ng, a Research Analyst with Julius Baer’s Next Generation Investment team looking at offering investment solutions with a clear thematic focus, and Kim discuss how digital advancements are changing our lives and how immersive experiences can create a profound sense of interconnectedness.

Our lifestyles are changing rapidly as new technological innovations are developed. What are the big shifts that we are witnessing and what part does art play within them?

Dr Damien Ng: The ushering in of social media platforms, along with advanced smartphones and tablets, means that an individual’s life is increasingly centred around these AI-powered innovations. Our lifestyle has been fundamentally transformed by an increasingly digital world, shaping the way we access news and communicate with others in private and professional settings. According to the online data reporting company DataReportal, the world is spending more time on social media like TikTok and YouTube. As AI continues to seep into our daily lives, it changes how we view art and how artists can leverage novel technologies to create new works.

Krista Kim: The confluence of AI, the metaverse and blockchain technology constitutes profoundly transformative forces accelerating in impact over time. We are witnessing seismic shifts across the domains of labour, leisure and interconnection. The world will likely be unrecognisable within the next decade.

Art has an essential role in fostering a more humane orientation towards these emerging technologies. My Techism Manifesto underscores the importance of a collaborative movement between art and technology — one that upholds universal humanity across our increasingly digital culture. Art can serve to critique the more isolating or extractive effects wrought by constant digital engagement, as well as redefine our relationship with technology so that it elevates our collective well-being, health and cognition.

Immersive experiences are increasingly popular with audiences today — why do you think this is?

KK: Immersive art removes barriers between the audience and the work. No longer passive viewers, they co-create and interact as they move through pieces. This sparks wonder and delight. We feel dissolved into the art. From an artistic perspective, immersive work also captures communal spirit. Strangers connect in real time and space, present together in an experience. This oneness is profoundly moving.

DN: Future health benefits from digital innovations, easing workforce shortages and enhancing patient-centred care. Per the 2023 Future Health Index, 70 per cent of healthcare leaders foresee virtual care’s significant impact. McKinsey Health Institute finds one in five adults using digital mental health programmes versus one in four for wellness apps, notably higher in China, Egypt, India, and Saudi Arabia than Italy and France.

Oneness is a central theme of Heart Space — how important do you think a sense of collective community is to our lives?

KK: A sense of community is deeply important for human fulfilment, yet technology often impedes rather than nourishes this primal need. We require immersive experiences to rekindle humanity and connection in this fragmented landscape. We need togetherness for longevity. Throughout history, art and culture, we see shared rituals, stories and environments to congregate in oneness. Heart Space weaves an enveloping social tapestry where visitors merge into one biometric living artwork. Bathed in symbiotic algorithms of light and colour, heartbeats synchronise and strangers connect in the beauty of togetherness. Working on this was a co-operative creative process — it is a shared labour bearing the fruit of togetherness.

I believe the convergence of AI, the metaverse and blockchain can help us overcome polarisation aggravated by algorithms that isolate us on social media. Technology should be inclusive and global — not just amplify echoes of what we already believe or consume. Creative culture cultivating communities beyond confirmation bias may prove civilisation’s most urgent work.

DN: The importance of belonging to a community for healthy living is emphasised in the Netflix documentary Blue Zones: Living up to 100 (2023). Widely referred to as the world’s longevity hotspots, blue zones are home to a higher national share of centenarians. They include Ikaria (Greece), Loma Linda (California), Nicoya (Costa Rica), Okinawa (Japan), Sardinia (Italy) and Singapore. Some of the characteristics shared among the blue zones include belonging to communities and social circles that support healthy behaviours. In the case of Singapore, for instance, through a community network of volunteers and organisations, the authorities actively reach out and care for elderly adults, who are socially isolated or have limited access to social, financial and medical resources.

Screens and the digital realm are often considered as having a negative impact on our lives. In what ways can we care and improve our well-being?

DN: With the permeation of technologies into our daily life, such as smartphones and social platforms, we live in an age where we are spending extended periods of time staring at screens and being reachable at all times. These lifestyle habits adversely affect our health, our physical and mental well-being. While the younger generation of consumers are more likely to report the adverse impact of social media on their mental well-being, we also must not forget that elderly adults, for reasons due to digital illiteracy, stand at higher risk of getting marginalised by fast-paced digitalisation, aggravating the feeling of loneliness.

KK: Along with mindfulness practices, creative engagement helps counteract these troubling trends. Art-making serves as nourishment; a restorative experience. My meditative art installations aim to provide visitors a break from distraction — to feel centred, and be fully present with oneself and others.

Tailored innovation presents promising possibilities too, for example, by developing specialised apps and metaverse spaces designed for therapeutic outcomes, guided by research insights. I am exploring these concepts as an artist and as the CEO of 0Studio.ai, a creative studio pioneering mental health and wellness in the metaverse. With wisdom and care, technology could help support mental health.

Art is always looking forward to the next big trend — what do you think the next megatrend will be?

DN: The AI revolution in healthcare is under way. After all, technology and healthcare go hand in hand. AI-powered solutions can transform healthcare, with opportunities including disease diagnosis and monitoring, clinical workflow augmentation, hospital optimisation and drug discovery. One of the next megatrends can be the use of AI to analyse complex data, interpret medical images and provide personalised nutrition interventions for individuals. AI can help clinicians make more informed decisions regarding nutritional requirements, disease prevention and management. In particular, the area of data-driven gut microbiome diagnostics and intervention, an emerging field of longevity research, could lead to breakthroughs in precision medicine in the next decade.

KK: Throughout history, property ownership has been an important pillar of individual liberty and economic mobility. As society progresses into AI, these democratic ideals apply to digital ownership and must be urgently addressed before AI achieves Automatic General Intelligence (AGI). AGI refers to a type of AI that can understand, learn and apply knowledge across a wide range of tasks to the same extent as a human being. Our post-AI landscape introduces questions about our digital identity, who controls personal data, virtual assets and online identities. Overall, this is a pivotal conversation requiring creative and conscientious social architects. By embedding scientific advancement within ethical contexts conducting empowerment, we can guide technology to uplift rather than undermine hard-won civil liberties.