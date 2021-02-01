Image Credit: Shutterstock

As American philosopher Henry David Thoreau observed, wealth is the ability to fully experience life. For you, that could mean listening to the crash of waves as you ride a surfboard in Tahiti. For someone else, it could be the roar of a sports car as it zips down a scenic road in the Alps. Wealth, in short, is different strokes for different people.

If you are a high-net-worth individual (HNWI) or an ultra-HNWI, it is all about making the most of your aspirations, setting and achieving goals in style, and forging your own path.

To make your wealth work for you both onshore and offshore, Citigold ticks all the right boxes. Moreover, it is the gold standard for personalised wealth solutions to meet your financial goals.

Here is a look at how a Citigold account can nurture and protect your investments while you realise your dreams:

Tailor-made for you

Image Credit: Shutterstock

The crucial first step in wealth management is getting to know you and your needs. When you sign up for a Citigold account, a dedicated relationship manager, who becomes your personal financial consultant, will help draw up a bespoke investment strategy for you. This is based on your short-, medium- and long-term goals, as well as accessible cash and savings required for future expenses, such as children's education, retirement, and personal ambitions. Over time, it is inevitable that both your personal circumstances and market conditions will change, but the relationship manager will conduct regular reviews of your investment portfolio to ensure that your plans remain firmly on track.

Dedicated international team

While your dedicated relationship manager is based in the UAE, they will also work closely with offshore centres in Singapore, London and Jersey to further your investment goals. You also get access to product specialists such as an investment consultant, insurance specialist and treasury specialist who will support you with updates on foreign exchange markets and Citi foreign exchange forecasts. It is a team effort that guarantees all your financial and banking needs are taken care of.

Insights that matter

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Timely market insights and reports are crucial in ensuring that you are always a few steps ahead, ready to make the most of changing market dynamics. From daily currency updates and forecasts for key currencies to monthly market analysis, mid-year outlook and the annual outlook, Citigold offers a host of reports from banking experts and analysts so that you are abreast of key developments in the world of finance.

Wealth solutions

You can leverage the Citigold team's expertise in wealth management to build and manage your investments. The products on offer include innovative financial management solutions. You could choose short-term investment plans that capitalise on new target markets with optimised investment plans, or long-term investments across countries that are based on risk and returns. You can also avail of customised financial planning and management solution to help protect what matters most to you. Moreover, place currency trades in advance with FX Order Watch, safe in the knowledge that they will only be completed if rates hit the level you desire within your preferred time frame.

Sign-up bonus

From bonuses such as receiving up to Dh5,750 when you sign up, to referral rewards, Citigold promises to be a beneficial experience. Citigold customers enjoy preferential rates on key transactional services, including e-brokerage, and foreign exchange rates when converting local currencies and foreign currencies abroad. Other benefits include annual fee waiver on select Citi credit cards, access to the Citigold priority customer service hotline, easy access to home Citigold hotline service when abroad, free access to Citigold lounges and meeting rooms around the world, as well as free usage of internet and telecommunication devices.

Travel in style

Image Credit: Shutterstock

With amenities such as free Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks, airport lounges are relaxing, luxurious, calming and exclusive. With a Citigold account, travel in style with complimentary lounge access at more than 25 regional and international lounges across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, USA, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Singapore, and more with your complimentary credit card.

Go for golf

Have a passion for golf? Use your complimentary credit card to book a round at any of the four prestigious clubs in the UAE - The Montgomerie, The EI’s Club and Arabian Ranches in Dubai and Yas Links Golf Club in Abu Dhabi. Tee off with your mates and enjoy the banter as you play to your heart’s content at these magnificent courses.