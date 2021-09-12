Image Credit: Shutterstock

As we ease past the pandemic and see international travel open up and major economies like the UAE enter a period of renewal and opportunity, knowing which bank is exactly right for you is more important than ever.

In these pivotal times, consumers are seeking top-notch overall support, meaningful benefits, and a great personalised service to manage their wealth. In short, a bank isn’t just a bank anymore – it needs to be a trusted partner that offers an excellent experience wherever you happen to be in the world.

This is where Citigold is shaking up the game. With a range of incredible client benefits, Citi’s global network is helping take care of all its UAE customers’ banking needs – meaning they can enjoy the same Citigold privileges and exclusive services that they do at home.

Here are the top three reasons why Citigold is a superb banking experience and simply a cut above the rest.

Luxury lounges and premium facilities

As a Citigold client, travel becomes truly special thanks to an array of exclusive services. From boutique hideaways to some of the world's most trusted luxury names, get access to enviable benefits that make your journey overseas – whether for business or leisure – a real pleasure.

Before you even board the plane, enjoy Marhaba Services at Dubai International Airport using your complimentary premium Citi Credit Card. Citigold Mastercard Debit Cardholders also receive unlimited, complimentary access to more than 25 regional and international lounges with great benefits that include access to business facilities and complimentary refreshments.

Meanwhile, a Citigold Mastercard Debit Card ensures you travel in style with a personal chauffer wherever you go with up to 20 per cent off on three Careem rides every month. There is also a host of discounts and premium benefits for Citi customers such as major booking discounts on hotels and complimentary stays.

A team of money experts on hand

There’s no better feeling than knowing you’ve got a team of experts supporting you in your financial goals and day-to-day banking needs – that’s where Citigold is standing apart. Citi’s wealth management partnership begins with really knowing the customer and aligning with their goals.

A dedicated Relationship Manager based in the UAE is supported by a team of financial advisors and wealth planners to provide insights and guidance to help clients stay on track. The Relationship Manager will work closely with you across the UAE, Singapore, and London/Jersey to understand your unique investment management goals and helps you achieve them.

At the same time, a Service Relationship Manager partners with your Relationship Manager to ensure you get outstanding service and support whenever you need it, while a Treasury Sales Officer offers updates on foreign exchange markets and Citi foreign exchange forecasts. You’ve also got the comfort of having an experienced Insurance Specialist to provide customised financial solutions to help you protect what matters most. In short, Citi has your back.

Bespoke products that make a difference

We all know it’s the special extras that give life its zest and that’s where Citi is taking things to the next level. Whether it’s creating lasting memories, taking up new activities, or pampering yourself and enjoying life’s little pleasures, you can enjoy lifestyle offers and benefits curated especially for you.

Take advantage of a complimentary credit card upon maintaining a Citigold minimum balance of $200,000. Plus, get access to complimentary golf, travel rewards, dining discounts and movie tickets with your complimentary Emirates-Citibank Ultimate or Citi Premier credit card. You also get complimentary airport lounge access with your Citigold Mastercard Debit Card, and additional lounges with your complimentary Citi Credit Card Mastercard privileges.

Shopping also becomes more convenient. Splash your cash at more than 100,000 retailers from the US, including Apple, Amazon, and Ralph Lauren and get fast, reliable, affordable international shipping with MyUS, the leader in the industry. This includes free Premium Membership for two years, free account set-up, 30 per cent off shipping for first month following registration, and 20 per cent off shipping for the remainder of two-year membership.

And if last year left you with seriously itchy feet, you can fulfil your travel desires with amazing Mastercard Priceless offers on restaurants and soothing spa treatments to calm the soul. Simply select your location and look for offers around you, with deals from over 600 merchants across 90 destinations.

Life’s just better as a Citigold customer.

