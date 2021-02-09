Cairo: Bahrain’s preliminary estimates of the 2020 total fiscal deficit have reached 1.624 billion dinars (Dh15.86 billion), an increase of 817 million dinars from the 2020 approved budget, a Finance Ministry statement said on Monday.
The preliminary estimates of the 2020 fiscal results see revenues at 2.139 billion dinars, down 27 per cent from the approved budget, because of the decline in oil prices, the ministry said. The preliminary estimates also see expenditures at 3.763 billion dinars, up 0.3 per cent from the 2020 approved budget, the ministry added.