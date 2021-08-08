Travel rules

Under the legal rules for countries on the amber list of the UK’s traffic light system, passengers must take a COVID-19 test three days before departure and book in advance for two COVID-19 tests to be taken upon arrival in England as well as complete a passenger locator form on arrival.



On arrival in England, the passengers must quarantine at home or in the place they have confirmed as their location for 10 days and take a COVID-19 test on or before day two and on or after day eight.



Under-18s and those fully vaccinated in the UK are exempt from the home quarantine, as well as those who have received both jabs in the EU and US.



Also exempt are those ‘fully vaccinated in the UK or under the UK vaccine programme overseas; under 18 on the day you arrive in England and resident in the UK or in a country with a vaccination programme approved by the UK; and part of a UK-approved vaccine trial’.