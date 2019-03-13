Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Budget carrier flydubai said on Wednesday it has cancelled some of its flights amid operational disruptions after the UAE grounded all Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

Flydubai, which operates around 14 Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9s, said earlier it will deploy its next-generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft instead to “minimise disruption to passengers.”

But the airline confirmed it has had to cancel some flights, saying on its Facebook page that it will contact passengers directly if their booking is affected. It did not clarify how many flights are cancelled or to which destinations.

“If you don’t hear from us, your flight will be operating to schedule by our next-generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft,” flydubai said. “Our teams are working hard to minimise disruption to your travel plans following the grounding of our Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft.”

The airline, based out of Dubai International Airport, said that passengers can check the status of their flights on its website.