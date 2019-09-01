Abdul Shakeel Aidaroos Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi. Al Hilal Bank’s Board of Directors on Sunday appointed Abdul Shakeel Aidaroos as the Bank’s new chief Executive Officer. Abdul Shakeel replaces Amr Al Menhali, who has been announced as the incoming chief executive officer of Waha Capital.

Al Hilal Bank, which was acquired by the ADCB Group following the merger between Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and Union National Bank in May 2019, has embarked on a transformation strategy focused on delivering Shari’ah-compliant retail banking services through digital channels.

Abdul Shakeel brings over 25 years of banking industry experience, with deep expertise in retail banking, digital innovation and risk management. He has held senior positions at ADCB for 15 years, including the last 5 years as head of Retail Banking, where he managed a team of 2,000 professionals and launched many of ADCB’s award-winning consumer products and digital banking channels. Before joining ADCB, he spent over 10 years with Citibank in the UAE, and has a Master’s degree in Risk Management from NYU Stern School of business.

“Abdul Shakeel brings significant retail banking experience as he joins Al Hilal Bank at an exciting moment. He will lead the bank through an ambitious digital transformation to become a prominent player in contemporary Islamic banking,” said Ala’a Eraiqat, chairman of Al Hilal Bank, commenting on the new appointment.

Aidroos said he was looking forward to the new role and helping Al Hial Bank through its new transformation.