Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Registration Authority (RA) has entered into a Statement of Co-operation (SoC) with the British Virgin Islands (BVI) Financial Services Commission (FSC), whereby the two authorities will aim to promote international cross-border collaboration between Abu Dhabi and the British Virgin Islands.
The SoC was signed by Dhaher bin Dhaher Al Mheiri, Chief Executive Officer of the ADGM Registration Authority, and Jennifer Potter-Questelles, Acting Managing Director of the BVI Financial Services Commission.
Through the agreement, the ADGM RA and the FSC will collaborate on various activities in support of their joint registration functions. Chief among these is the provision of expertise on their technological and procedural frameworks, facilitation of applicable activities within their respective jurisdictions and provision of support in the integration of international standards and best practice across their operations.