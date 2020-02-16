Prestige works if you are always on the road, in the air, or at a hotel every other month

Residents in the UAE are travelling more and more. And they’re spending more money when they’re away too. The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts that outbound travel spending will continue to grow in the coming years, reaching Dh157 billion by 2025.

If you’re always on the road, in the air, or at a hotel every other month of the year, and you spend a good bit of time and money on travel, the Citi Prestige Credit Card is a good, premium travel reward card that you should consider.

Here are eight perks that make the Prestige tick all the right boxes:

1. $400 (Dh1,500) welcome bonus

The Prestige card comes with a $400 (Dh1,500) welcome credit (spend based) if you apply online. The credit can be used for anything that you want to spend on.

2. Stay an extra night

This is the Prestige’s hidden gem: the complimentary fourth-night hotel stay. Relax and recharge with a complimentary 4th night at any hotel worldwide with any 4-consecutive-night booking. You have the book the four nights as one continuous stay, so you can’t combine a couple of two-night jaunts.

3. Travel in style

Nothing beats a bit of luxury in a crowded airport. This card gives you access to more than a thousand LoungeKey airport lounges across the world for you and a guest, a nice feature if you’re flying abroad and want to pop in for a quick bite or drink on the house. Most have an abundance of outlets and free Wi-Fi. Some lounges today entice you with showers and nap rooms.

4. Tee off

Perfect your swing at some of the leading golf courses in UAE with this card. Enjoy unlimited golf at premium UAE clubs on weekdays and once a month on weekends. Choose from The Montgomerie, The El's Club, The Trump Dubai and Abu Dhabi National and Yas Links Golf Club in Abu Dhabi.

5. Fly for free

The card allows you to earn 3 ThankYou® points on every dollar spend internationally and 2 points for local spends, which you transfer directly to 12 partner airline loyalty programmes, including Etihad, British Airways, and Turkish Airlines. You can use these points on flight bookings or upgrades, alternatively you can also use your points as cashback on any travel booking you make.

6. #EnjoyMore

Looking for something to eat, an activity to do or just to rejuvenate, look no further. Prestige comes with 150 free VoucherSkout credits, which means 50 per cent discount on total bills at more than 500 restaurants, spas, activities, local attractions and much more - all in the UAE.

7. Movie nights

Enjoy movie nights even more by getting free tickets when you use your Prestige credit card. Enjoy up to four 'buy one, get one' complimentary movie tickets with VOX and two ‘buy one, get one’ Reel cinemas each month on any day of the week.

