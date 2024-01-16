Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Appliance Deal: De'Longhi Fully Automatic Bean To Cup Coffee Machine With Built-in Grinder

Pros

Easy to use and clean

13 settings

Customisable features

Integrated milk frother and grinder

Cons

Water tank needs to be refilled frequently

Coffee afficionados will be pleased to learn that De’Longhi’s Bean to Cup Coffee Machine is nearly half off right now, on Amazon. This coffee maker can be used with either fresh coffee beans or ground coffee, and features an integrated grinder with 13 adjustable settings. At the touch of a button, create the perfect espresso. If you fancy milk-based coffee instead, you can make cappuccinos and lattes – a built-in milk frother produces creamy milk foam. Reviewers love the customisability options in this machine – they can increase or decrease the intensity of their coffee, making it strong or mild, and can even choose to enjoy it at piping hot, medium or low temperatures. Over 46,000 4.4-star attest to its great value, but some reviewers note that even though the coffee machine has a large, 1.8-litre water tank, it drains it quickly, which means frequent refilling is required.

Best Electronics Deal: Sony WF-1000XM5 True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Pros

Exceptional sound quality

Adaptive sound control

AI-based noise reduction

Speak-to-Chat function

Cons

Fit is not comfortable, say some reviewers

Sony’s popular WF-1000XM5 true wireless stereo (TWS) noise cancelling earphones are available right now at 40 per cent off, so snag them while stocks last! The earbuds use Dynamic Driver X technology to generate high-quality sound, especially at lower frequencies. Reviewers rave about the audio quality of this pair of earphones – even deeper bass and subtle vocals are reproduced smoothly. The earbuds’ Integrated Processor V2 controls all six microphones in both earbuds, delivering authentic noise cancellation when you most need it. But when you want to hear your surroundings (for instance, when you’re heading towards the Metro) the adaptive sound control uses artificial intelligence (AI) to allow external sounds to filter in. Calls work great on these earbuds too, since Sony’s Speak-to-Chat feature pauses music when you start talking. The only downside seems to be the fit of the earbuds, since some reviewers complain about discomfort when they wear it for a long time.

Best Toy Deal: LUYAO Bounce Off Board Game

Now that spring break is almost here, give your children a way to entertain themselves at home that doesn’t involve screens. The Bounce Off party game involves bouncing balls and two teams, and based on game card prompts, teammates race to complete the task. The game is full of energy, competition and high stakes, and is bound to keep kids occupied and entertained for hours. Play it together as a family, for an evening full of laughs.

Best Perfume Deal: Bleu de Chanel Eau de Parfum

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, here’s a great pick from luxury perfumes: the classic Bleu de Chanel fragrance for men is 50 per cent off. A fresh, clean scent that carries woody notes, it’s a masculine scent that isn’t overbearing. With the first spritz, you’ll smell bright top notes of lemon and mint, with grapefruit and pink pepper kicking it up a notch. The refreshing scent then settles into heart notes of ginger, nutmeg and jasmine. Finally, you’re left with a sensual base of incense, patchouli, musk and sandalwood, with cedar and vetiver adding to its woody accords. Loyal reviewers say they have worn this scent during both daytime and evening events, and they’ve never been disappointed.