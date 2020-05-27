Watch: Restyled 2021 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG Coupe and Convertible break cover

Mercedes-Benz already revealed the E-Class saloon and All-Terrain wagon in March this year and now we get to see the 2021 Coupe and Cabriolet (in both standard and AMG E 53 forms) in a world premier trailer.

Like the new saloon, Mercedes drops the V6 in the E 450 Coupe and Cabriolet for a 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six that packs a 48-volt architecture which can provide an electric boost of up to 21 horsepower. Combined, the powertrain makes 362 horsepower and is mated to a nine-speed automatic.

The German carmaker changed the front end design with a new “diamond radiator” grille while for the AMG Line package, the protruding dots are chrome-plated. The taillights have been reworked with new LEDs while four new colours are available including Designo Patagonia Red Metallic.

The cabin gets a new steering wheel with touch capacitive controls (and rim sensors) along with the latest MBUX infotainment system as standard equipment. There are two 12.3in screens set right next to each other and the Airscarf (neck heater) and Aircap (electric wind deflector) features are also standard equipment for the Cabriolet.

As for the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 53 models, they both feature the 3.0-litre turbocharged inline-six but it is dialed up to make 429 horsepower and come mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive as standard.

They feature a Panamericana grille, flattened and sharpened LED headlights, new designo Brilliant Blue Magno paint while the digital instrument cluster has been redesigned with a new Supersport mode.