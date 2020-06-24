Video: Bentley teases new Bentayga SUV

Bentley Motors, which is preparing to reveal the next iteration of the Bentayga SUV on June 30, has released a teaser video of the uber-luxury SUV. Already popular in our region, with over 2,000 units already sold since its launch in 2016, the new Bentayga promises to build on the popularity of the first generation model of which more than 20,000 examples have been built so far. It will also continue to offer a choice of powertrains including a plug-in hybrid. The model will spearhead the company's strategy to become the world leader in sustainable luxury mobility.

The ultra-luxury scene has changed since the first generation Bentayga was launched, with brands like Aston Martin and Lamborghini joining the fray, but the stiffest competition it faces is from fellow British brand Rolls-Royce with its Cullinan SUV.