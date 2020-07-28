Opulence and extravagance have always been the hallmarks of the Rolls-Royce marque. Having been purveyors of the most lavishly appointed and splendidly built cars on earth with ludicrously extensive individualisation options, imagining Goodwood toning down its obsession with indulgent luxury was near impossible. But it seems changing demands from the new generation of the brand’s patrons, and altered perceptions on luxury brought about by the coronavirus have led Rolls-Royce to reimagine its concept and execution of opulence.
Blending the new sets of demands placed by clients with market intelligence gathered over the last six years, the upcoming new Rolls-Royce Ghost is likely to see a generous dose of minimalism infused into its aesthetics. Termed ‘Post Opulence” by Rolls-Royce, this new strategy is aimed at incorporating the “divergent interests, opinions and changing taste patterns within Ghost clients’ appreciation of luxury.”
“We found that Ghost clients sought objects that are effortlessly, almost instinctively exceptional. They rejected busy details and flash gimmicks, instead seeking extremely high quality, thoughtfully designed pieces that stand up to the most intense scrutiny. This philosophy defined new Ghost’s minimalist design treatment,” says Rolls-Royce Designer Henry Cloke.
Rolls-Royce has got illustrator Charlie Davis to present these insights in animation form, which will be released as a series in the coming days. There will also be a series of five podcasts that reveal the marque’s findings, as well as insights into the underlying material and engineering substance of new Ghost in long form. Hosted by Johanna Agerman Ross, Curator of Twentieth Century and Contemporary Furniture and Product Design at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, the podcasts are available on Apple, Google, Spotify and Deezer.