OJ Lifestyle, a luxury lifestyle brand, hosted some of the top executives from major international and Dubai based companies at the Dubai Autodrome recently.
The guests, who were from companies including Aramex, Al Tayer Motors, AW Rostamani, Coffee Planet, Gargash Motors, Kings College Hospital, Mai Dubai, MashreqNeo Biz, Marriott International, and Rixos, were provided with the experience of driving BMW race cars or being taken on a thrilling ride in a Ferrari 488 Challenge race car by OJ Lifestyle founder and professional racing driver Omar Jackson around the Autodrome's race track. Omar Jackson is also a partner at global private equity firm Berkeley Assets.
The event was organised to offer the guests a glimpse into an aspect of the OJ Lifestyle brand and benefit from access to the "X" by OJ Lifestyle app. The app-based membership platform offers a host of lifestyle experiences by providing access to selected brands that cover luxury experiences as well as daily necessities.
Members can gain access to these experiences through the App with weekly, monthly or annual membership packages. With each experience, members receive "X" points which can be redeemed towards access to the "The Box" by OJ Lifestyle and other future events and venues.
"The Box" by OJ Lifestyle, launching soon, is a professional boxing gym to be based in Dubai.