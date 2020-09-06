COVID-19: Ford celebrates workforce response with documentary film, 'On the Line'

Ford has released a new short documentary by award-winning director Peter Berg titled “On the Line.” The video, which premiered on YouTube on Friday, September 4, focuses on Ford’s Project Apollo, the internal codename for the company’s effort to design and manufacture personal protective equipment, including powered air-purifying respirators, face shields, medical gowns for healthcare workers and first responders, plus ventilators for COVID-19 patients.

The documentary features members of Ford’s Project Apollo team – from the engineers who led the project to the UAW team members who volunteered to work at the height of the pandemic.

Ford aims to produce 100 million medical-grade masks through 2021, which will be distributed through its philanthropic arm, Ford Motor Company Fund.

“Just weeks into the virus, with most people sheltering at home and so many lives on the line, the duty and sacrifice shown by the Ford team and UAW to put aside their personal concerns and go to work to provide what the country needed represented the absolute best of our country,” said Berg. “‘On the Line’ commemorates those heroic efforts and shows that no matter what challenges we may face, when we come together, we can do great things.”

“As the pandemic continues, so does the spirit, grit and dedication of our Ford team and UAW partners to step up and contribute to help our country,” said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. “Working together, we’re setting a goal of producing 100 million masks for families, children, individuals and communities who need them most.”

Ford, in partnership with the UAW, has produced more than 72 million pieces of personal protective equipment to meet the enormous demand. Altogether, this amounts to: more than 45 million face masks and 20 million face shields, 50,000 patient ventilators, more than 32,000 powered air-purifying respirators in collaboration with 3M and 1.4 million washable isolation gowns.

You can watch the documentary above.