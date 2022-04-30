Dubai: With the Eid shopping season nearly underway, prospective UAE-based gold buyers are setting their hopes on prices of the yellow metal dropping below Dh210, and analysts flag a favourable rate awaiting them.
In the UAE, the cost of 24-karat gold was at Dh229.75 per gram on Saturday, down from Dh231.50 on Friday. Check the latest gold rates here. Meanwhile, the price of 22-karat gold fell to Dh215.75 per gram, 21-karat to Dh206 and 18-karat to Dh176.50 in the UAE.
Gold rates globally have off late been hovering at around $1,900 after spending the most part of April raring to rush past $2,000 for a second straight month. However, gold prices could slip to $1,860-$1,870 an ounce from the current levels, analysts flag.
"Gold market has seen consistent sell-off in the past weeks as the US dollar rallied. Currently, the dollar has declined, which is lifting gold prices," said Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets.
Weaker dollar to limit gold gains
The dollar fell marginally after touching a 20-year high on Thursday, making gold less expensive for those holding other currencies. A weaker dollar makes gold more attractive for other currency holders, while higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also used as a hedge against inflationary pressures.
Gold is proving remarkably resilient, gaining almost 7 per cent this year as demand for the haven asset remains strong. That's because gold buyers are taking a pessimistic view of the global economy's ability to cool decades-high inflation without hurting the economy.
The Russia-Ukraine crisis weighed heavily on the global economy and reinvigorated investor interest for gold, pushing the price briefly to $2,070 per ounce in March, just shy of its all-time high.
Turning to the jewellery sector, global gold demand fell 7 per cent year-on-year, driven primarily by softer demand in China and India. Despite a strong performance in China over the lunar New Year period, this was later dampened by virus outbreaks in February and March leading to strict lockdowns in the country.