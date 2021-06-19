A new era of central bank digital currencies

Governments around the world are increasingly focused on issues surrounding cryptocurrencies, with some central banks exploring central bank digital currencies CBDCs.

The BCBS's proposals exclude treatment of central bank digital currencies, which, if introduced, would likely have similar risk profiles to central bank cash.

A number of countries have begun to experiment with a general-purpose central bank digital currency (CBDC), with others likely to launch pilot schemes in the next two years. The authorities will face trade-offs between the risks and benefits associated with a widely used CBDC as they take this work forward.

“The deployment of CBDCs will create opportunities to strengthen financial system inclusion, innovation, resilience and efficiency, but may also give rise to new risks,” said Monsur Hussain, an analyst at Fitch Ratings.

Fitch sees the advantages of CBDCs lie in their potential to enhance cashless payments backed by an authority, with innovations in step with the wider digitalisation of day-to-day lives.

For central banks in some emerging markets (EMs), a key driver for researching CBDCs is the opportunity to bring underbanked communities into the financial system, and improve the cost, speed and resilience of payments.

While the rise of digital payment systems, which have strong network effects have the risk of creating oligopolies in the payment space, Fitch expects widespread use of CBDCs could erode private providers’ monopoly over payments-related data and improve the central banks’ capacity to track and trace financial transaction data for money laundering and prevention of financial crime.

Key risks

Introduction of CBDCs will come with the risks of decline in the role of banks in day-to-day financial transactions and significant loss of privacy.

“We believe the introduction of CBDCs will inevitably involve households and businesses converting some of their commercial bank deposits into CBDCs. All other things being equal, this would require banks to shrink their balance sheets – a process known as disintermediation,” said



Such risks would be likely to rise if CBDC wallets were managed directly by central banks, rather than being administered by authorised financial institutions. Even in the latter case, funds may still flow from deposit accounts into CBDC wallets if fears rise over financial instability.

Another challenge faced by CBDCs is how to replicate the anonymity of cash. Users may be reluctant to accept a digital cash substitute if it does not grant a sufficient degree of privacy.

