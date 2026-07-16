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US strikes Iran as Tehran reports fresh explosions

US strikes, Iranian ‘dark fleet’ maneuvers deepen Strait of Hormuz crisis

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Gulf News Report
US-Israel-Iran war
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Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave.
Earlier this morning, American forces struck coastal defense and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island during a 90-minute wave.
X / US CENTCOM
The U.S. and Iran exchanged fresh military strikes overnight as tensions continued to escalate. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed a new wave of precision strikes on Iranian command centres, air defence systems, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance sites, including in Bandar Abbas, to further weaken Iran's ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait. Iranian state media also reported that air defence systems were activated over parts of Tehran early on Thursday, Follow this live blog for the latest updates as the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and across the region continues to unfold.

Air defences activated in Tehran, explosions heard

Air defences were heard in parts of Tehran on Thursday morning, state media said, and explosions rang out in northern and western parts of the country.

"So far, no casualties have been reported in Tehran by official authorities," state news agency IRNA reported. Explosions were heard in parts of the western Lorestan province, and Semnan in the north, IRNA and the Mehr news agency reported.

CENTCOM says latest strikes targeted Iranian military sites

The U.S. military has completed another wave of strikes on Iranian military targets, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM said the operation concluded at 9pm ET on July 15, targeting Iranian command centres, air defence systems, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities. The strikes, including those in Bandar Abbas, were carried out using precision-guided munitions and were aimed at further reducing Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says Iran has freed a detained US citizen

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that arch foe Iran has freed an American citizen detained since December 2024 and allowed her to leave the country.

"She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding: "The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!"

Trump - who in recent days has ordered a resumption of strikes against Iran and reimposed a naval blockade of its ports - did not name the woman or describe why she had been held, other than to say she had been "wrongfully detained."

Blockade: US military disables non-compliant vessel in Arabian Gulf

US forces confirmed that they have enforced naval blockade measures against Iran from midnight on July 15, 2026 by disabling an unladen oil tanker attempting to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf.

US Central Command (CentCom) forces observed Curacao-flagged M/T Belma transiting international waters toward Kharg Island.

The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the US blockade, according to the command.

A US aircraft disabled the vessel after firing hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran.

Bombs hit Iran's Rask, Chabahar garrison — 7 killed: report

Projectiles reportedly struck the southeastern Iranian cities of Rask and Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchestan province late on Wednesday, with Iranian media reporting explosions. Few immediate details were provided on the damage or casualties.

Subsequent reporting by Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency indicates that the Chabahar Port's maritime traffic control centre was hit in a renewed US strike, while Iranian authorities also reported attacks elsewhere in the province, including the Bampur Army garrison.

Tasnim said at least seven Iranian military personnel were killed in the Bampur strike.

Trump threatens Pickaxe Mountain, Kharg Island

US President Donald Trump has now openly threatened Pickaxe Mountain and Kharg Island. The US leader declared that the US would eventually "take out" the underground tunnel complexes deeply buried near Natanz, Iran, that Western analysts believe could support future nuclear activities.

Experts say the mountain complex is among the hardest military targets in the world because its tunnels are buried hundreds of feet beneath solid rock, potentially beyond the reach of even America's most powerful bunker-busting bombs.

Pickaxe Mountain forms part of several "options" reportedly now under consideration by Trump following a White House briefing by military leaders. Trump is also weighing a significant expansion of US military operations in Iran, including the possible seizure of Kharg, Tehran's main oil export hub.

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Trump weighs major escalation, sending troops into Iran

President Trump is leaning toward expanding US military operations in Iran after days of briefings from top aides, U.S. officials said. Options include stepping up airstrikes, sending ground forces to seize Iranian islands near the Strait of Hormuz and bombing a fortified site that could be used for covert nuclear work.

Trump hosted a Situation Room meeting Tuesday evening to discuss the potential seizure of Kharg Island and other territory along the Strait of Hormuz using U.S. troops, as well as the potential bombing of a tunnel complex at Pickaxe Mountain.

Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor

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