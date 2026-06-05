Middle East tensions: Oman oil terminal hit by blast, Israel-Hezbollah strikes resume as US warns Americans

India's central bank left interest rates unchanged on Friday, despite the Middle East conflict threatening to stoke inflation and heap pressure on a weak rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the benchmark repurchase rate, the level at which it lends to commercial banks, would remain at 5.25 percent after a unanimous vote by a six-member panel.

Central banks in emerging and frontier markets from Indonesia to Sri Lanka have hiked rates in recent weeks to bolster their currencies and tamp down inflationary pressures.