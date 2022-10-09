Remember Chris Haill? The Englishman, who was suffering from severe depression and was rescued from the throes of death by Dubai Police when he tried to take his own life in a Dubai villa on January 2, 2020? Well, it’s been over two years and 10 months since, and the 55 year old is not only a completely changed man, he has also used his second lease of life to make a world of difference around him.
British suicide survivor in Dubai inspires many
A look at how Chris Haill, 55, is making a difference - ahead of World Mental Health Day