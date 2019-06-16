Will bitcoin stage a blockbuster comeback?

The FOMO guys are back again in Bitcoin and this time the number is massive. The market cap of Bitcoin has jumped many-folds from a low of $57 billion in December 2018 to $167 billion now. The market cap touched a peak of $300 billion in December 2017, when prices hit a peak of near $20,000. Will Bitcoin, which is known for its wide price gyrations, retouch its old highs? Now with recessionary concerns building up, we asked Jason King, head of Mena at Alef, if people would ditch physical gold and move to Bitcoin.