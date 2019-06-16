Will bitcoin stage a blockbuster comeback?

Videos
Gold / Forex

Videos Business

Will bitcoin stage a blockbuster comeback?

The FOMO guys are back again in Bitcoin and this time the number is massive. The market cap of  Bitcoin has jumped many-folds from a low of $57 billion in  December 2018 to $167 billion now. The market cap touched a peak of $300 billion in December 2017, when prices hit a peak of near $20,000. Will Bitcoin, which is known for its wide price gyrations,  retouch its old highs? Now with recessionary concerns building up, we asked Jason King, head of Mena at Alef, if people would ditch physical gold and move to Bitcoin. 

Next Up

Oman introduces sin tax - Daily Business Wrap

Daily Business Wrap - Global airlines slash profit forecast by 21%

Daily Business Wrap - Dollar wins due to trade war

Daily Business Wrap - Abraaj founder released from jail on $19m bail

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.