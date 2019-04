Daily Business Wrap - Twitter, Etisalat, DIB announce profits

Earning are dominating today’s news, with Twitter, Etisalat and Dubai Islamic Bank all posting results this afternoon. DIB also announce that it is looking at acquiring Noor Bank, which will likely lead to the appointment of financial advisors. Finally, oil jumped to a six month high following the announcement yesterday that the US will removal sanction waivers on the eight countries importing Iranian oil.