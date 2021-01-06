Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin: What’s all the frenzy about?
A renewed interest around cryptocurrencies is making a comeback among those who are looking for means to grow their money quickly. However, questions around how one should go about it if they are interested to pursue it, and what needs to be kept in mind when doing so, resurfaces as well. However, before knowing how one could venture into the world of cryptocurrencies, it’s vital to understand the science behind this decade-old currency, in order to gain much-needed clarity for those looking to invest their hard-earned money for the first time.