Highlights
And amid his jet-setting lifestyle, Salim will also find the time to squeeze in a match or three at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November to champion his favourite team.
The talented artist, who makes one half of the musical duo of Salim-Sulaiman Merchant, will return to the Dubai stage on July 16, performing live at the Coca-Cola Arena in an event organised by Portofolio Management Events (PME).
Ahead of their date with Dubai, Salim took a break from working at his Mumbai-based recording studio to get candid with Gulf News about their concert, launching their record label and putting together a special ode to the late Bappi Lahiri in that upcoming London stage musical.