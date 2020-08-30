National Bonds mega prize winner, Mohamed Almarzooqi seen with his family after receiving the keys to the sensational Nissan Patrol V6 Image Credit: Supplied

The pandemic has made the world chaotic for many over the past few months, but there are a lucky few who got an opportunity to celebrate during these difficult times, courtesy of National Bonds.

As part of its monthly draw series, the results of the August National Bonds draw were announced on August 2nd and revealed the two lucky winners who drove off with a luxury car each.

Big and bold

Emirati National, Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed Abdulrahman Almarzooqi was pleasantly surprised when the National Bonds team called him to tell him he had won the grand prize this month under Tejouri, the exclusive account for UAE Nationals. The prize? The sensational Nissan V6. “My surprise cannot be registered in words,” says Almarzooqi while speaking to Gulf News about his win.

Almarzooqi has been a regular saver with National Bonds for almost two decades now. “I have been saving through various National Bonds schemes almost from the time the company first started operations in 2006,” reveals the Emirati national. “I first started off with a single account with National Bonds, and I now have an account for each and every member of my family,” says Almarzooqi with pride.

That’s probably the reason why this is not the first time the Almarzooqi family has received good news from National Bonds. “My daughter also won a car through the National Bonds draw a few years back, I think it was in 2013,” recalls Almarzooqi. “National Bonds is one of the safest organisations to consider while saving money and assures excellent and competitive returns and amazing surprises in the form of these grand prizes,” says Almarzooqi. "I would advise everyone who wants to save money to look at National Bonds as a definitive option.”

The stunning Tesla Model 3 was the other prize in the offing at the National Bonds draw, won by UK national and UAE-based expat John Lawrence Coleman

UK national and UAE-based expat, John Lawrence Coleman is a firm believer in the ways that National Bonds incentivises its valued bondholders. As the other winner of the grand prize this month, a Tesla Model 3 car, Coleman was as surprised as Almarzooqi was when the call came.

“It’s an amazing feeling, winning the Tesla through the National Bonds draw,” says Coleman while speaking to Gulf News. Starting his savings journey with National Bonds way back in 2007, Coleman says, “I have never won a grand prize with National Bonds before, so winning this car now is just great.”

“I would definitely recommend National Bonds to those looking at options to save in the short and long term,” says Coleman.

Besides the two grand prizes, more than 35,000 lucky winners also won cash prizes ranging from Dh50 to Dh5,000.

National Bonds provides UAE nationals, UAE residents and non-residents with a credible and safe savings opportunity.