Dubai is famous globally for allowing people to dream big, and a great many of them have realised theirs with the help of Dubai Shopping Festival's raffle draws.

Residents and visitors eagerly wait for these incredible competitions that change a person's life in an instant.

This year is no different. Here are some of the jaw-dropping raffles to look out for during the 26th edition of the festival.

Drive away with a fab new Nissan

Desperate for a new ride? DSF might answer your wish. Six gorgeous Nissan models are being given away to lucky shoppers who spend just Dh25 on non-fuel items at any EPPCO or ENOC petrol station in Dubai during the festival or those who purchase a promo pack, which contains three Nissan Grand Raffle coupons. The crazy raffle will hand over the keys to two Nissan Patrols, one Nissan Pathfinder, eight Nissan X-TRAIL crossover SUVs, 10 Nissan Kicks vehicles, 12 Nissan Micra compacts, and 12 Nissan Sentra sedans to lucky winners.

Win a swanky INFINITI QX60 SUV

The insane INFINITI Mega Raffle is back with a total of 45 INFINITI QX60 SUVs up for grabs. Raffle tickets priced at Dh200 can be purchased at select ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations, Zoom stores and Dubai Metro stations. Additionally, for the first time ever, this annual event is available online through Idealz, a digital shop-and-win platform based in Dubai. Shoppers can visit www.idealz.com or download the Idealz mobile application and participate from the comfort and safety of their homes.

Plus, shoppers who spend Dh200 at the Gold Souk, Global Village and participating malls will enter a raffle to land one of these incredible cars. What’s more, there are cash prizes totaling Dh200,000 to be won every day during the festival. On the final day, one ultra-lucky person will scoop Dh500,000.

Take home a customised Fenyr SuperSport

If you have always pictured yourself zooming around the UAE in a gorgeously sleek supercar, now could be your chance. Enter the DSF Supercar Raffle by purchasing one of the 3,500 highly collectable Fenyr SuperSport scale models exclusively at www.idealz.comwww.idealz.com and www.mydsf.ae, priced at Dh1,500, to be eligible to win a customised Dubai edition Fenyr SuperSport by W Motors – or an instant cash prize of Dh2 million. The campaign will see a Fenyr SuperSport encased in a huge glass box travelling around the city’s most famous landmarks to get petrol heads revved up. Winner to be announced on March 30.

Shop, Spin and Win a million in cash

There’s Dh1 million worth of cash flying around this DSF at Dubai Shopping Malls Group (DSMG) malls until the end of January. The famous Shop, Spin and Win raffle ensures customers who spend Dh150, Dh200 and Dh300 customers are entitled to red, blue, or yellow vouchers respectively.

Shoppers with red vouchers can win a total of Dh250,000, blue voucher holders a total of Dh350,000, while yellow voucher holders can bag a whopping Dh400,000. Plus, 24 lucky winners will be drawn to spin the wheel and win prizes ranging from Dh2,000-Dh20,000. Can your nerves handle it?

Kilos of gold up for grabs

All that glitters is probably gold at this year’s DSF. If you buy gold jewellery worth Dh500 at any participating Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) outlets across the emirate, you will receive one raffle coupon, with customers who purchase diamonds, pearls, or watches worth Dh500 receiving two raffle coupons. Every other day during DSF, four winners will share 1kg of gold equally. On the final day, 3kg of gold will be shared equally among 12 winners as part of a mega prize draw. Bring on the bling.

Become a SHARE millionaire

Get your SHARE of the shopping giveaways with Majid Al Futtaim’s cool lifestyle rewards programme. Spend Dh300 at any Majid Al Futtaim mall in Dubai – Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, or City Centre Deira – and you could be one of the weekly winners of a staggering Dh1 Million SHARE points each. Entering the prize draw is easy. Current SHARE customers can either use the SHARE wallet or scan their shopping receipts through the app. If you are not yet a SHARE member, just download the app on Google Play or the App Store and cross your fingers.