Western Union is offering its best ever online exchange rate on its digital channels for UAE customers who send money to bank accounts in India.
According to the World Bank, India toped the chart of recipient countries for remittances in 2021, followed by Mexico, China, the Philippines and Egypt.
Western Union digital services are available through WU.com or the Western Union-branded digital (mobile) app (available on both iOS and Android). Customers can send money to billions of bank accounts, wallets and cards in more than 130 countries and territories. They also have the choice to send money for payout in cash in over 200 countries and territories. Transactions can be paid for by debit cards, credit cards or bank transfers.
In addition to the convenience and reliability of sending money any time, the website and app (available for iOS and Android users) displays current exchange rates and fees, tracks money transfers, lists recent as well as pending transactions, and lists payout options available in the receiver’s country. The digital platforms also provide round-the-clock customer service.
