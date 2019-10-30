Sharjah Chamber opens multi-storey car park in preparation for 2020 event season Image Credit:

Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has officially inaugurated an 86,382-metre multi-storey car park, which can accommodate more than 1,300 vehicles.

Situated close to the main gate of Expo Centre Sharjah, the seven-storey facility, which also features shops, offices, restaurants and coffee shops as well as a helipad, was designated to sufficiently cater to the needs of visitors and in preparation for the 2020 events to be held at the centre.

Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and Expo Centre Sharjah, said: “Throughout the year, Expo Centre Sharjah attracts thousands of visitors, which might create some traffic jams at such a dynamic area. With that in mind and to ensure the utmost convenience to visitors, we decide to develop an innovative multi-level car park with world-class parking lots capable of accommodating a huge number of vehicles.”

He added that the location of the seven level, 1,300-capacity car park was carefully chosen to provide easy access to the centre and surrounding facilities. Just recently, the SCCI opened additional parking area near the rear gate of the centre. This project was among the expansion works being implemented at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Saif Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “We are doing our best to provide visitors with an unforgettable experience through unmatched services we provide. In addition to convenient parking facilities, the centre was equipped with the latest equipment and devices where the exhibition spaces in halls were increased. All the technical and advanced supplies to improve its performance were made available. This has helped the centre strengthen its leading position as a regional hub for major events.”

The new facility was innovatively designed to ease the entry and exit of vehicles and has taken in consideration people of determination by allocating a large number of parking spaces adjacent to the main gates.

The building was furnished with environmentally friendly technologies and solutions to reduce energy consumption and provide vehicle owners with an efficient ventilation system. Many elevators were also provided to facilitate the movement of users.