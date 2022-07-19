If you are looking for a family-friendly place to spend your summer days, look no further than The Galleria Al Maryah Island . Abu Dhabi's leading lifestyle and shopping destination at the heart of Al Maryah Island has bumped up its summer appeal with special attractions, offers and gifts.

Embodying the spirit of giving, The Galleria will bestow upon patrons special gifts from July 1-31 when they present receipts of Dh500 or more. With 400 stores under one roof that have everything you need and more – in addition to world-class entertainment facilities – you will reach the magic number in no time. Just head to the Gift with Purchase stand on Level 2 near Caboodle to exchange your receipt with goodies. Beach tote bags, padels, towels, fashionable summer hats, scented candles and more await you.

Image Credit: Supplied

The fun doesn’t stop there. Guests can also enjoy complimentary live Paw Patrol shows three times daily from July 22-31 in the South Atrium near West Elm, and meet and greets with characters Chase and Marshall. Space is limited and seats for meet-and-greet slots are first come, first served, so get there early if possible.

There is also a Paw Patrol Adventure Bay activity area in Central Kitchens, Level 3, from July 22-31. Upon presenting a purchase receipt of Dh100 or more from any store in The Galleria, your kids can participate in exciting, themed activities, including games, play areas and photo opportunities at this fun interactive area, which will run from 1pm to 10pm daily.

Image Credit: Supplied

All that excitement can leave you and your family famished. With 100-odd food and beverage options, The Galleria has that covered too. What’s new this summer is that kids eat free from Monday to Friday with the purchase of an adult meal from major restaurants like Almayass, Asha’s, Bombay Canteen, Eat Greek, Joga, Kababji, La Brioche, Loca, Nolu’s, Royal Orchid, Sushi Art, Tortilla and many more. Running until August 31, this promotion is not available on public holidays. There are also some great new family-friendly restaurants that have just opened their doors, including Abu Dhabi’s first Din Tai Fung and the ever-popular Five Guys.

Image Credit: Supplied