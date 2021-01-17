There is so much to see and do this DSF that it will be a challenge fitting it all in

Check out the Hermès Carrè Club at Concrete, Alserkal Avenue, which runs until January 20 Video Credit: Supplied

The 26th edition of Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is exceeding expectations with mind-blowing deals, life-changing raffles and competitions, plus hundreds of spectacular events all held in a safe and secure environment.

Visitors from near and far have flocked to DSF to shop until they drop, grabbing unbelievable bargains across everything from fashion and jewellery to home furnishings and electronics.

But even if you are a DSF shopping veteran with a stylish wardrobe to prove it, make sure you don’t miss the other fabulous experiences the festival is offering this time round.

Join the exclusive Hermès Carrè Club

When: Until January 20

There are few fashion brands as revered as Hermès – and this DSF there is an incredibly special experience with the Parisian masters being held at Concrete, Alserkal Avenue. The Carré Club is a travelling event that allows visitors to immerse themselves in the beguiling world of Hermès silk.

Supplied

Get a unique behind-the-scenes look at the creation of silk scarves while interacting with the artists who make the magic happen. Enjoy a full day of fun by checking out the excellent onsite café, the skate ramp with live performances, a karaoke zone, a scarf knotting bar, and lots more besides.

For more details, click here

Hotfoot it down to Shoetopia

When: January 21-30

Supplied

Carrie Bradshaw would have had stars in her eyes if she had heard about the Shoetopia pop-up happening at The Dubai Mall. This incredible fashion event for footwear lovers sees local and international artists and the big global brands come together to celebrate everything shoes. With customisation and special visitor discounts, it is truly a shoe extravaganza.

Not only will the new Manolo Blahnik collection be showcased with a special 10 per cent discount, but Jimmy Choo will also be launching three exclusive to Dubai Mall sneakers. Speaking of Carrie Bradshaw, the SJP store at The Dubai Mall will also have a whopping 20 per cent off.

Image Credit: Supplied

Click here for more details

Take life at your leisure at City Walk

Image Credit: Supplied

If a gentle stroll through European-style streets is the vibe you are hankering for, head to the vibrant City Walk district and enjoy a great range of shops, top restaurants and diverting entertainment offerings – in an area famed for its pleasing ambiance. Amble down tree-lined streets to accidentally discover amazing urban artwork created by some of the world’s top talents. If you are with the kids, take them over to Green Planet where they can explore the enchanting bio-dome with a tropical indoor rainforest sustaining over 3,000 plants and animals.

Do you want to be an Amber Millionaire?

When: January 21-23

Supplied

If you’re an Amber loyalty card member with Al Tayer, this DSF has an exclusive promotion that could bag you thousands of extra points. Spending Dh2,500 or more at any of the Amber participating stores gets Classic members 5,000 bonus points, Select members 10,000 bonus points, and Plus members a massive 15,000 bonus points. That’s not all – there will also be 10 Amber Millionaires awarded over the weekend.

Fun, fitness, and camaraderie at Al Seef Creek Dragon Boat Race

When: January 22-23

Al Seef Creek will play host to the truly spectacular Dragon Boat race where you get to cheer on your favourite team while enjoying the highly Instagrammable sight of the long, ornate boats with their plucky rowers going for the win. The Dragon Boat race welcomes a diverse community of participants, from social and competitive to corporate and university crews. There are lots of other water-bound and shore side experiences to enjoy through the day, including a food hall, free food tastings, an outdoor market, and fun family games.

Swan around at Dubai Fountain

If you have ever felt the urge to traverse the iconic Dubai Fountain in unusual style, now could be your chance. Motorised boats in the shape of large, graceful swans are on standby for kids and big kids alike who want to glide through the Dubai Fountain’s waters taking in the city scenery from a totally unique vantage point. What’s more, you can indulge in a bit of kayaking or even splash around on the water bikes in the area.

Image Credit: Supplied

To book your tickets, click here

Feed your inner gourmand at Global Village

The flavours of the world are yours to enjoy at Global Village this DSF. Try Sadaf restaurant with its sumptuous menu of Persian, Arabian and Levantine dishes such as ash soup and Shirazi salad – or the house speciality Persian chelo kebab sultani. If your heart aches for some authentic Mandi cuisine, then head to Maraheb restaurant, which offers a casual Yemeni-inspired dining experience with a specialised menu that you will be talking about for weeks after. With a variety of international cuisines to choose from, you will be truly spoilt for choice.

See superstar singer Amr Diab live

When: January 22

Price: Ticket starts at Dh550

Image Credit: Supplied

For regional music lovers, concerts do not come any bigger than seeing five-time platinum artist Amr Diab live on stage. This DSF the sensational Egyptian singer and worldwide sensation will perform chart-topping numbers including Yetalemo and classics such as Tamally Maak for adoring fans at Dubai International Stadium. For extra musical magic, before he takes to the stage a world-class DJ will perform an energising Arabic fusion mix to get the crowd pumping.

For more details click here

Deals, deals, and more deals

When: Until January 30